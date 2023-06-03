IMAGES

Lindos Acropolis coast not spared

Lindos Acropolis coast not spared
Umbrellas, sun loungers and other facilities are packed onto a beach at the foot of the iconic Lindos Acropolis on Rhodes.

Umbrellas, sun loungers and other facilities are packed onto a beach at the foot of the iconic Lindos Acropolis on Rhodes. Despite multiple stop-work notices and demolition protocols, companies are setting up shop and erecting structures, with complete, apparent, impunity. In Mikro Gialos, for instance, all structures of a beach bar were deemed unauthorized and slated for demolition in 2022. Nonetheless, just three weeks ago, the company managing the site proceeded to build a wooden pier into the water. Even though an order for demolition has already been issued, the business is operating normally.

Environment Construction Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Construction running riot on Mykonos
IMAGES

Construction running riot on Mykonos

Exhibition on first electric car built on Syros
IMAGES

Exhibition on first electric car built on Syros

Ivanka gets in line for the Acropolis
IMAGES

Ivanka gets in line for the Acropolis

The unknown inhabitants of archaeological sites
IMAGES

The unknown inhabitants of archaeological sites

Smooth transition as caretaker PM Sarmas takes charge
IMAGES

Smooth transition as caretaker PM Sarmas takes charge

Erdogan exploits Hagia Sophia’s symbolic power
IMAGES

Erdogan exploits Hagia Sophia’s symbolic power