Lindos Acropolis coast not spared

Umbrellas, sun loungers and other facilities are packed onto a beach at the foot of the iconic Lindos Acropolis on Rhodes. Despite multiple stop-work notices and demolition protocols, companies are setting up shop and erecting structures, with complete, apparent, impunity. In Mikro Gialos, for instance, all structures of a beach bar were deemed unauthorized and slated for demolition in 2022. Nonetheless, just three weeks ago, the company managing the site proceeded to build a wooden pier into the water. Even though an order for demolition has already been issued, the business is operating normally.