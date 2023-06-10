IMAGES

Trikala’s great leap forward

Trikala's great leap forward

Focusing on the River Lithaios, the city of Trikala in central Greece is proceeding with the redevelopment of central squares and restoration of at least 10 landmark and monumental buildings to host cultural events.”Seeing our city as a puzzle, a mosaic of eras and influences, we try to beautify each piece and put it in the right place, with funding from various financial instruments… we did central planning and then, with patience, we looked for funding,” Mayor Dimitris Papastergiou told Kathimerini, highlighting a project that is unique for Greece in terms of local authority initiatives. [Trikala Municipality]

