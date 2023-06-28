IMAGES

New government sworn in

New government sworn in

The members of Greece’s new government take the oath during a swearing-in ceremony attended by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Palace in Athens on Tuesday. Center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ cabinet was sworn in as his New Democracy party had 40.55%, more than twice the opposition SYRIZA party’s 17.84% after Sunday’s election. The new ministers will convene the first meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday at the prime minister’s official residence, Maximos Mansion. [AP]

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Obama: Democratic ethos under threat but continues to inspire
IMAGES

Obama: Democratic ethos under threat but continues to inspire

Smooth transition as caretaker PM Sarmas takes charge
IMAGES

Smooth transition as caretaker PM Sarmas takes charge

Erdogan exploits Hagia Sophia’s symbolic power
IMAGES

Erdogan exploits Hagia Sophia’s symbolic power

Greece votes in first election since international bailout spending controls ended
IMAGES

Greece votes in first election since international bailout spending controls ended

Australia’s Hurley given tour of Acropolis
IMAGES

Australia’s Hurley given tour of Acropolis

Albanian PM presents his ‘Improvisations’
IMAGES

Albanian PM presents his ‘Improvisations’