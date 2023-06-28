New government sworn in

The members of Greece’s new government take the oath during a swearing-in ceremony attended by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Palace in Athens on Tuesday. Center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ cabinet was sworn in as his New Democracy party had 40.55%, more than twice the opposition SYRIZA party’s 17.84% after Sunday’s election. The new ministers will convene the first meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday at the prime minister’s official residence, Maximos Mansion. [AP]

