Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, first row, and members of the new government pose for a group photo after their first Cabinet meeting outside the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Wednesday. Mitsotakis, has chaired his Cabinet’s first meeting, pledgeding that his second term in government would be characterized by “efficiency and significant steps forward.” [InTime News]

