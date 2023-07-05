Climbers inspect Rio-Antirrio Bridge in spectacular fashion

A team of seven highly skilled climbers came from France, as they do every summer, exclusively to inspect and conduct maintenance work on the the Rio-Antirrio Bridge’s cables and pylons. GEFYRA, the concession holder of the bridge, has started inspections and maintenance work on the cables and the external surfaces of the pylons as part of its regular maintenance cycle, while offering an impressive spectacle to those who are nearby. The cable-stayed bridge was completed in 2004, connecting Rio and Antirrio in Western Greece.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy