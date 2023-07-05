Climbers inspect Rio-Antirrio Bridge in spectacular fashion
A team of seven highly skilled climbers came from France, as they do every summer, exclusively to inspect and conduct maintenance work on the the Rio-Antirrio Bridge’s cables and pylons. GEFYRA, the concession holder of the bridge, has started inspections and maintenance work on the cables and the external surfaces of the pylons as part of its regular maintenance cycle, while offering an impressive spectacle to those who are nearby. The cable-stayed bridge was completed in 2004, connecting Rio and Antirrio in Western Greece.