IMAGES

Climbers inspect Rio-Antirrio Bridge in spectacular fashion

Climbers inspect Rio-Antirrio Bridge in spectacular fashion

A team of seven highly skilled climbers came from France, as they do every summer, exclusively to inspect and conduct maintenance work on the the Rio-Antirrio Bridge’s cables and pylons. GEFYRA, the concession holder of the bridge, has started inspections and maintenance work on the cables and the external surfaces of the pylons as part of its regular maintenance cycle, while offering an impressive spectacle to those who are nearby. The cable-stayed bridge was completed in 2004, connecting Rio and Antirrio in Western Greece.

Infrastructure Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Transformation of coastal Poseidonos Avenue continues
IMAGES

Transformation of coastal Poseidonos Avenue continues

Four long-time volunteers
IMAGES

Four long-time volunteers

Onassis Foundation spurs the culture of play
IMAGES

Onassis Foundation spurs the culture of play

An unexpected visit
IMAGES

An unexpected visit

The power of working together
IMAGES

The power of working together

Former Tenedos residents reminisce half a century after leaving
IMAGES

Former Tenedos residents reminisce half a century after leaving