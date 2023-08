The government hopes its decision to double the minimum amount of property purchase at certain prime locations for a Golden Visa to €500,000 will dampen the excessive rally in prices and will make the market more accessible to more people, especially in areas such as Piraeus (photo). Prospective Golden Visa holders will not be able to get it by buying several smaller properties in places such as Athens, Mykonos and Santorini.

