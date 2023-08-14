IMAGES

Satisfaction in top tourist destinations is ebbing

Despite projections for record revenue, there are signs visitor satisfaction is ebbing, especially in the saturated and overworked island destinations of Mykonos and Santorini, a European-wide survey shows. Mykonos hotels dropped prices in June and July by 7% compared to last year. Ioanna Dretta, minister of tourism in the May-June caretaker government and CEO of Marketing Greece, says there is no reason for Greece not to reach 40 million arrivals by 2030. [Shutterstock]

Tourism

