British Museum seeks help recovering missing treasures

A Hellenistic plasma intaglio, engraved with a young warrior seated on a rock (323-31 BC), is among the items stolen from the British Museum. The museum has launched a public hotline asking for help to locate some 2,000 missing artifacts, revealing they were mostly ancient Greek and Roman gems and jewelry. The museum said last month it had sacked a staff member over stolen, missing or damaged items in a crisis that highlighted internal failings and led to its director quitting days later. “If you are concerned that you may be, or have been, in possession of items from the British Museum, or if you have any other information that may help us, please contact us,” said a message on its website. [Reuters]

