Countdown to Gaza invasion

A convoy of Israeli armored personnel carriers drives on a road near Israel’s border with Lebanon in northern Israel. The countdown to the invasion of the Palestinian Gaza Strip by Israeli ground forces has begun, with 300,000 reservists called up and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday ordering a total blockade, announcing that no power, no food, no water, no fuel would be allowed to pass through. Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday conveyed sympathy and support for Israel ‘for the attacks against it, especially against civilians and children.’ ‘The protection of the civilians, wherever they may be, remains the highest priority for Greece,’ he said in a post on X. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy