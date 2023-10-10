IMAGES

Countdown to Gaza invasion

A convoy of Israeli armored personnel carriers drives on a road near Israel’s border with Lebanon in northern Israel. The countdown to the invasion of the Palestinian Gaza Strip by Israeli ground forces has begun, with 300,000 reservists called up and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday ordering a total blockade, announcing that no power, no food, no water, no fuel would be allowed to pass through. Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday conveyed sympathy and support for Israel ‘for the attacks against it, especially against civilians and children.’ ‘The protection of the civilians, wherever they may be, remains the highest priority for Greece,’ he said in a post on X. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Israel War

