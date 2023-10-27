IMAGES

Students mark dual anniversaries for Thessaloniki

Students mark dual anniversaries for Thessaloniki

Students from twenty primary and secondary schools of Thessaloniki marched on Saturday morning on Tsimiski Street as part of the celebrations to mark the anniversaries of the city’s liberation from Ottoman rule on October 27th, 1912, during the First Balkan War, and the Ochi Day on October 28. The Ochi Day refers to the decision by Athens on October 28, 1940 to reject an ultimatum from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, which triggered Greece’s entry into the Second World War. [Alexandros/Avramidis/Intime News]

Anniversary History

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US relief in 1918-1929 at center of October show
IMAGES

US relief in 1918-1929 at center of October show

Sakellaropoulou marks Kalavryta massacre
IMAGES

Sakellaropoulou marks Kalavryta massacre

Greeks’ fighting ability praised in NYT article 82 years ago
IMAGES

Greeks’ fighting ability praised in NYT article 82 years ago

Commemoration of Athens Polytechnic uprising begins
IMAGES

Commemoration of Athens Polytechnic uprising begins

WWII’s morale-boosting cartoons
IMAGES

WWII’s morale-boosting cartoons

Up to 80,000 farmhands urgently needed
IMAGES

Up to 80,000 farmhands urgently needed