Students mark dual anniversaries for Thessaloniki

Students from twenty primary and secondary schools of Thessaloniki marched on Saturday morning on Tsimiski Street as part of the celebrations to mark the anniversaries of the city’s liberation from Ottoman rule on October 27th, 1912, during the First Balkan War, and the Ochi Day on October 28. The Ochi Day refers to the decision by Athens on October 28, 1940 to reject an ultimatum from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, which triggered Greece’s entry into the Second World War. [Alexandros/Avramidis/Intime News]

