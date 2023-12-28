Inquiry launched into cause of pilot’s death

The site in Kalamata, southern Greece, where a pilot crashed and died on Wednesday. The Defense Ministry declared three days of mourning for the Armed Forces. The 40-year-old Epameinondas Kosteas was killed when his Hellenic Air Force T-2 Buckeye training jet crashed near the Kalamata airbase in the Peloponnese. He was the only person aboard the aircraft. The Hellenic Air Force has set up a commission to investigate the causes of the accident. The T-2s complete nearly half a century in service and are scheduled to be replaced by modern Italian-made aircraft by 2025 under an agreement with Israel. According to reports, the pilot’s flight on Wednesday would have been one of the last with this type of aircraft. [Nikitas Kotsiaris/AMNA]

