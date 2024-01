A man holding an umbrella walks along the promenade in the seaside Athens suburb of Alimos Saturday. He wears a mask for protection amid a resurgence of Covid cases. Cold and rainy, even snowy, weather prevailed over large parts of Greece early in the weekend. Temperatures have somewhat risen since. [Ismini Vlassopoulou/Intime News]

