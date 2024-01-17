Armed Forces chief hands over the reins

IMAGES

The new chief of the General Staff, Dimitris Houpis (right), took the baton from outgoing General Konstantinos Floros (center) in a handover ceremony on Tuesday morning on the premises of the Hellenic Army Academy (Evelpidon), in the presence of Defense Minister Nikos Dendias (left). In an emotional farewell, the outgoing Floros said that “I can report with pride and honor, mission accomplished.” He thanked the Armed Forces for keeping the country safe under his watch. “Continue to make Greece strong and respected by all and always remember the words of the national poet [Dionysis Solomos] ‘close Greece in your soul and you will feel every kind of greatness within you’.” For his part, Houpis assured that he will exert of all his powers and and devote all his energy “in order to ensure the indispensable ideal of national security, which the Armed Forces will guarantee in perpetuity.” [InTime News]

