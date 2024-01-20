SYRIZA seeking ‘calm waters’ on Spetses

Members of leftist SYRIZA’s parliamentary group leave the port of Piraeus for the island of Spetses on Friday, where they will take part in a two-day “exchange of views” with the main objective being for the opposition party to sail in “calm waters” after the recent infighting, and to forge a way forward. The meetings will take place at the island home of SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis. Local residents say they are satisfied with the initiative by Kasselakis to host the meeting on the island.

