Threats and violence at student assemblies
The opposition by a minority of students to the government’s draft law that will institutionalize non-state universities is continuing with the occupation of faculties, to the concern and chagrin of rectors and other students who now run the risk of missing exams. In a letter to Kathimerini, a student describes how university assemblies are being undermined and obstructed with a climate of threats and fear imposed by those who want to continue their occupations. The major universities in Attica and Thessaloniki are among those currently under occupation.