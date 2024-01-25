Threats and violence at student assemblies

The opposition by a minority of students to the government’s draft law that will institutionalize non-state universities is continuing with the occupation of faculties, to the concern and chagrin of rectors and other students who now run the risk of missing exams. In a letter to Kathimerini, a student describes how university assemblies are being undermined and obstructed with a climate of threats and fear imposed by those who want to continue their occupations. The major universities in Attica and Thessaloniki are among those currently under occupation.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy