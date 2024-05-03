IMAGES

Orthodox mark Easter in the Holy Land

[Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III sprinkles holy water as he walks past worshipers on the day of the foot washing rites ceremony during Orthodox Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City, on Thursday. The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem is an autocephalous church within the larger Eastern Orthodox Christian community. The bishop of Jerusalem was elevated to the rank of patriarchin 451 by the Council of Chalcedon, and the see was to rank fifth after Rome, Constantinople, Alexandria, and Antioch. The Patriarchate is headquartered in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and led by the patriarch of Jerusalem. The Patriarchate’s ecclesiastical jurisdiction encompasses approximately 200,000 to 500,000 Orthodox Christians. 

Easter

