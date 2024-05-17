Capturing the essence

The awe-inspiring Kallimarmaro Stadium in Athens without spectators. “I’m not interested in the picturesque, touristic impression,” says landscape and architecture photographer Erieta Attali. In two exhibitions in Paris, she presents unique images from Delos, the archaeological site of Olympia and the Kallimarmaro. “For me, Delos is not only the antiquities. I never see only the ‘protagonist,’ I am interested in including everything that surrounds and affects my main subject. Here I was mainly concerned with the relationship of the ruins with the sea, with nature. For me it was fascinating to research Delos in relation to the other Cyclades,” she says. Attali walked across almost two thirds of the island to see how the landscape is erased and how the mountains of Naxos and Paros affect the picture. She is presenting part of this project in the group exhibition “Thalassa Fantastica” at Galerie BSL in Paris (until August 17). She has also included a digital print from Olympia to make the connection with the solo exhibition “Lieux de sport, lieux d’ideaux” at the UNESCO building complex in Paris, with the support of the Hellenic Cultural Center and the Permanent Mission of Greece to UNESCO (until May 21). [Erieta Attali / Ministry of Culture]

