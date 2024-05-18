Lanthimos’ ‘Kinds of Kindness’ premieres at Cannes

Still fresh off the great success of “Poor Things,” Greek film director Yorgos Lanthimos (second from right) and cast members Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, Jesse Plemons and Joe Alwyn pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Kinds of Kindness” at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Friday. The $15 million picture follows three stories: a man trying to take charge of his life, a police officer whose wife appears to be a different person, and a woman looking for someone with a special ability. The comedy drama will be screened in Greece on May 30. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]

