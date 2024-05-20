PAOK players celebrate 4th Greek league title
PAOK players celebrate with the Greek Super League cup after becoming champions, in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Sunday. PAOK will enter the qualifying rounds of the Champions League next season after beating fellow Thessaloniki club Aris 2-1 to win the country’s championship for the fourth time. PAOK held on to win despite playing the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Giannis Michailidis was sent off. It finished two points ahead of defending champion AEK Athens, which beat visiting Lamia 3-0. [Reuters]