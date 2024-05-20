PAOK players celebrate 4th Greek league title

PAOK players celebrate with the Greek Super League cup after becoming champions, in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Sunday. PAOK will enter the qualifying rounds of the Champions League next season after beating fellow Thessaloniki club Aris 2-1 to win the country’s championship for the fourth time. PAOK held on to win despite playing the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Giannis Michailidis was sent off. It finished two points ahead of defending champion AEK Athens, which beat visiting Lamia 3-0. [Reuters]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy