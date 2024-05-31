IMAGES

Conservation activists receive Europa Nostra Award

Boulouki (Greek for “traveling group”), an interdisciplinary research collaborative dedicated to revitalizing traditional craftsmanship for contemporary needs, is among the 26 winners of the 2024 European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra Awards announced Thursday. The nonprofit constructs cobblestone paths, stone steps, fountains, wood-fired ovens, tree houses, and terraces, restores buildings, small dams, and bridges, repoints dry stone walls, and organizes workshops on stone, wood and clay. “The award is an opportunity to communicate our work and discuss tradition and architecture in different terms from the dominant narratives to a larger audience,” said team member Ioanna Ntoutsi. The winners will be celebrated at a ceremony in Bucharest on October 7. [Yorgos Kyvernitis/Boulouki]

