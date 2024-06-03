IMAGES

Tackling climate change, the old-school way

[Ilias Markou/AMNA]

Participants in a grassroots initiative on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos rebuild a dry-stone wall in the village of Anemotia, in a photograph released on Saturday. The project, which took place on March 25-26, was part of a broader bid by the Ifestio Anemotias to re-introduce smart practices based on ancient knowledge for adapting farming methods to the impacts of climate change. It includes terracing fields with dry-stone walls, creating cobbled paths and implementing other age-old techniques that significantly help water and soil containment. After two hard days of classes and fieldwork, the participants were treated to a feast in Anemotia’s main square. [Ilias Markou/AMNA]

Society Community

