Homer’s warriors simulated by modern-day commandos

A gas analyzer measures the energy expenditure of a Special Forces volunteer after an 11-hour combat simulation in an exact replica of the more than 3,000-year-old Dendra armor. The Dendra armor is an example of Mycenaean-era panoply (full-body armor) made of bronze plates uncovered in the village of Dendra in Argolida. Mycenaean armor was intended for war and not ceremonial purposes, according to an interdisciplinary team led by University of Thessaly physiology professor Andreas Flouris. The tales of the exploits of Mycenaean warriors were celebrated in Homer’s epics – The Odyssey recounting the adventurous return home of Odysseus after the legendary Trojan War, which was recounted in The Iliad.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy