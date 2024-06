A child plays at the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, which was recently controversially converted into a mosque, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Istanbul, Sunday. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim’s faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. [AP]

