The graduation ceremony was held on Friday in the Propylaea of ​​the University of Athens for eight students who attended the first English-language undergraduate course which began in 2019 – with the subject of archaeology, history and ancient Greek literature. The graduates include students from countries such as China, the US and El Salvador. Four more graduates from the program will follow in September.

