Tourists brave the heat on a quiet Athens day
Tourists huddle under a tree for shade in front of the Athens Academy, one of the three buildings that comprise the Greek capital’s stunning neoclassical ‘trilogy’ on downtown Panepistimiou Street, on Monday. Many parts of Athens were practically deserted during what was a holiday for most professions, marking the Greek Orthodox celebration of the Holy Spirit. As city residents headed to the countryside and the beach for the long weekend, thousands of tourists braved the searing heat to enjoy the capital’s sights and attractions. [Vassiliki Anastopoulou/InTime News]