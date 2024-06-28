The case for Greek wines made in Vienna

As a guest country, Greece left its mark at the recent VieVinum major wine exhibition in Vienna with the participation of 22 wineries. Some 1,200 personalities and 550 wineries participated while there was a record attendance of 16,000 people from 58 countries at the Hofburg, the former principal imperial palace of the Habsburg dynasty in Austria in the center of Vienna. Stelios Boutaris, managing director of the Kir-Yianni winery and president of the Wines of Northern Greece association, said that the presence of Greece as an honored country in one of the most important exhibitions in the world, emphatically “proves that we have earned our place on the world wine map.”

