IMAGES

The case for Greek wines made in Vienna

The case for Greek wines made in Vienna

As a guest country, Greece left its mark at the recent VieVinum major wine exhibition in Vienna with the participation of 22 wineries. Some 1,200 personalities and 550 wineries participated while there was a record attendance of 16,000 people from 58 countries at the Hofburg, the former principal imperial palace of the Habsburg dynasty in Austria in the center of Vienna. Stelios Boutaris, managing director of the Kir-Yianni winery and president of the Wines of Northern Greece association, said that the presence of Greece as an honored country in one of the most important exhibitions in the world, emphatically “proves that we have earned our place on the world wine map.”

Food Exhibition Wine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Capturing the essence
IMAGES

Capturing the essence

Greek capital’s oldest ‘new’ district
IMAGES

Greek capital’s oldest ‘new’ district

President visits ‘A day that changed the world’ exhibition
IMAGES

President visits ‘A day that changed the world’ exhibition

Neo-Impressionism and the Mediterranean
IMAGES

Neo-Impressionism and the Mediterranean

US relief in 1918-1929 at center of October show
IMAGES

US relief in 1918-1929 at center of October show

Britain and Greece, from Lord Byron to John Craxton
IMAGES

Britain and Greece, from Lord Byron to John Craxton