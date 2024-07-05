IMAGES

Students from remote regions sweeping awards

Students from remote regions sweeping awards

Innovative projects by students from three schools in the the farthest-flung regions of Greece – the Avdiron High School of Xanthi, the Fera High School of Evros and the 1st Experimental High School of Samos – are sweeping awards in the most demanding student competitions. The children of Samos (pictured) presented a drone that delivers medical supplies to elderly people living in inaccessible areas, while 20 students from Evros and Xanthi created the innovative digital platform School Buddy (schoolbuddy.gr) for the exchange of unused educational material from the warehouses of each school (computers, blackboards, school and literature books, offices, libraries etc).

Technology Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A Greek student startup conquers Europe, again
IMAGES

A Greek student startup conquers Europe, again

Graduates from China, the US and El Salvador
IMAGES

Graduates from China, the US and El Salvador

Threats and violence at student assemblies
IMAGES

Threats and violence at student assemblies

Historic school at the mercy of time and vandals
IMAGES

Historic school at the mercy of time and vandals

Preschool education to be strengthened
IMAGES

Preschool education to be strengthened

Lightning strikes more than 12,000 times
IMAGES

Lightning strikes more than 12,000 times