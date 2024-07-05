Students from remote regions sweeping awards

Innovative projects by students from three schools in the the farthest-flung regions of Greece – the Avdiron High School of Xanthi, the Fera High School of Evros and the 1st Experimental High School of Samos – are sweeping awards in the most demanding student competitions. The children of Samos (pictured) presented a drone that delivers medical supplies to elderly people living in inaccessible areas, while 20 students from Evros and Xanthi created the innovative digital platform School Buddy (schoolbuddy.gr) for the exchange of unused educational material from the warehouses of each school (computers, blackboards, school and literature books, offices, libraries etc).

