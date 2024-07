Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during his second round match against Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, on Thursday evening. The 11th seed from Greece went down 7-6(6) 7-6(10) 3-6 6-3 to the world number 88. Tsitsipas, now 25, has never gone beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon.

