Borrell visits Aspides operation headquarters in Larissa
Defense Minister Nikos Dendias (right) and the high representative of the EU for foreign policy and security policy, Josep Borrell, make statements during their visit to the Greek headquarters of the European Operation Aspides in Larissa on Friday. Apart from the ongoing EU operations/missions in the field of defense and security, the two men discussed regional and international security challenges, the creation of an EU defense arm, and European defense strategy. Operation Aspides, also known as EUNAVFOR Aspides, is an EU military operation in response to Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea. [AMNA]