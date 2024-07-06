IMAGES

Borrell visits Aspides operation headquarters in Larissa

Borrell visits Aspides operation headquarters in Larissa

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias (right) and the high representative of the EU for foreign policy and security policy, Josep Borrell, make statements during their visit to the Greek headquarters of the European Operation Aspides in Larissa on Friday. Apart from the ongoing EU operations/missions in the field of defense and security, the two men discussed regional and international security challenges, the creation of an EU defense arm, and European defense strategy. Operation Aspides, also known as EUNAVFOR Aspides, is an EU military operation in response to Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea. [AMNA]

EU Security Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek PM hails most significant navy upgrade in decades
IMAGES

Greek PM hails most significant navy upgrade in decades

Greece must further develop its air defenses, minister says
IMAGES

Greece must further develop its air defenses, minister says

Writer explores Athens’ pre-war bomb shelters
IMAGES

Writer explores Athens’ pre-war bomb shelters

World politics on a budget
IMAGES

World politics on a budget

Armed Forces chief hands over the reins
IMAGES

Armed Forces chief hands over the reins

Greeks killed in Libya honored posthumously
IMAGES

Greeks killed in Libya honored posthumously