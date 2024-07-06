Greece face Slovenia in semifinal showdown

Greece and Slovenia go head to head on Saturday at the Peace and Friendship Stadium (SEF) in Piraeus in one of eight semifinal games of the Olympic qualifying competitions to determine the final four men’s basketball berths for the Paris Games. The match also features a face-off between NBA superstars Luka Doncic of Slovenia and Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, who have played nine games against each other in the NBA but not while representing their senior national teams.

