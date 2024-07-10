IMAGES

Frederica and the Acropolis through Nelly’s lens

An impressive presentation of 150 original photos by Greek photographer Nelly’s in original prints made by her and bearing the stamp Photo Nelly’s Athens will be made at the exhibition “Nelly’s – Krasaki Collection,” which opens on Saturday at the Municipal Art Gallery of Hania on the island of Crete. Among the rare exhibits is a snapshot from the royal wedding of Prince Paul of Greece to Princess Frederica of Hanover, Athens on January 9, 1938. The presentation will be made on all three floors of the gallery, starting from the ground floor, where photographs of Greek antiquities will be displayed. The first floor will feature portraits of urban Athens during the interwar period, including influential figures in art and politics. The second floor will have a series of nudes of the Russian dancer Elizaveta Nikolska on the Acropolis (1929-1930) which at the time scandalized Greek morals. Nelly’s (Elli Sougioultzoglou-Seraidari) was a Greek female photographer (1899-1998) whose photographs of ancient Greek temples against sea and sky backgrounds influenced Western perceptions of Greece. The exhibition will run until November 10.

Photography History Exhibition

