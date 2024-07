Spanish tenor Placido Domingo performs at the ancient Panathenaic Stadium during a concert along with his compatriot tenor Jose Carreras (not pictured) in Athens, Greece, on 10 July. Spanish tenors Jose Carreras and Placido Domingo delivered a performance at Panathenaic Stadium with a repertoire spanning classical masterpieces, Broadway hits and traditional Spanish and Neapolitan songs. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]

