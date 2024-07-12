Cleaning Santorini’s seabed

The recent mission by the Aegean Rebreath organization to clear the seabed off the island of Santorini collected 800 kilos of abandoned fishing nets, 406 potentially recyclable materials, 28 car tires and 30 items of clothing. The three-day mission deployed 25 volunteer divers, a boat, a state-of-the-art underwater robot to clean the port of Vlychada and the reefs of Thirasia, but also to carry out an educational program for students. “Santorini is one of the parts of our country that experiences the negative consequences of overtourism. At the same time, however, it is now a member of the Blue Municipalities Network at the initiative of the new mayor,” says George Sarelakos, head of the environmental organization whose actions – underwater and coastal cleanups – aim to clean up the seas and protect their biodiversity. “We are close to the complete decontamination of the fishing refuge of Vlychada and this will be the greatest gift for all of us after five years of joint efforts,” he adds.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy