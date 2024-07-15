IMAGES

Greek authorities warn of weeklong heat wave

The marble statues of ancient Greek philosophers Socrates, right, and Plato, left, stand in front of the Athens Academy, as Tourists hold their umbrellas to avoid the sun, on Monday. Greek authorities have warned of an impending weeklong heat wave during the summer tourist season, with a high risk of dangerous wildfire. The new heat wave comes on the heels of the hottest June on record in Greece, according to preliminary weather service data. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

