Thousands of Greeks gather at Syntagma Square to listen to prime minister Georgios Papandreou’s declaration of Athens’ liberation from the Nazi occupation, on October 18, 1944. The photo from the UK’s Imperial War Museums is among dozens of important historical documents being displayed at the Eleftherias (Freedom) Park municipal gallery as of July 22, in an exhibition titled “1974 & 1944: Athens Celebrates its Freedom.”

