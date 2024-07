A computer-generated image illustrates the Culture Ministry’s plans for the radical overhaul of a former furniture factory at 260 Pireos Street in Athens, a space that is already used as an important cultural venue. The ministry bought the complex, listed as a monument of industrial architecture, for 13 million euros with resources from the Recovery & Resilience Facility. [Culture Ministry/Via InTime News]

