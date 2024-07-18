IMAGES

Dozens of fires break out; high alert for Thursday

[Vassilis Psomas/InTime News]

A water-dumping helicopter tries to contain a fire before it gets too close to the famed Ancient Theater of Epidaurus in the northeastern Peloponnese on Wednesday. The fire appeared to be contained late in the day, but another one, on the Ionian island of Zakynthos, was still expanding. The Fire Service was called upon to contain 40 more blazes Wednesday. Seven of the country’s 13 regions, including Attica, have been put on high alert for Thursday. Temperatures, while not reaching the extremes recorded in July 2023, are very high and are expected to remain so until the middle of next week.

