Greece illustrates its support for Cyprus
The National Historical Museum in Athens is showcasing a part of its collection of posters and photographs, most created in the 1980s, to express Greece’s continued support for the ordeals of Cyprus, following the Turkish invasion. “Cyprus ’74. I Do Not Forget” will be inaugurated on July 25 at the Old Parliament Building and runs through December 31. “Expressions of support were continuous,” says the museum’s deputy director, Dimitra Koukiou, describing the public’s participation in initiatives by Greek and international groups and agencies as “overwhelming.” One of the key motifs of the posters was the people “left behind,” as the historian describes the depictions of the mothers, wives and children of the victims of the Greek Cypriots who were imprisoned, killed or disappeared during Turkey’s occupation of the island. [National Historical Museum]