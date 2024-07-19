Greece illustrates its support for Cyprus

The National Historical Museum in Athens is showcasing a part of its collection of posters and photographs, most created in the 1980s, to express Greece’s continued support for the ordeals of Cyprus, following the Turkish invasion. “Cyprus ’74. I Do Not Forget” will be inaugurated on July 25 at the Old Parliament Building and runs through December 31. “Expressions of support were continuous,” says the museum’s deputy director, Dimitra Koukiou, describing the public’s participation in initiatives by Greek and international groups and agencies as “overwhelming.” One of the key motifs of the posters was the people “left behind,” as the historian describes the depictions of the mothers, wives and children of the victims of the Greek Cypriots who were imprisoned, killed or disappeared during Turkey’s occupation of the island. [National Historical Museum]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy