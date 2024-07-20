Greece spared worst of global IT glitch

Travelers at Athens International Airport saw their flights being delayed or canceled on Friday, as a result of a computer glitch that knocked out systems across the globe. A cybersecurity firm, CrowdStrike, said the worldwide IT outage, which affected airports, banks, hospitals and media outlets, was caused when it deployed a faulty update to computers using Microsoft Windows, the Associated Press reported. Despite the problems at Athens and other airports, the impact of the outage was relatively limited in Greece, Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou told Skai radio on Friday. “The upgrade of the faulty software was going to take place later, which is why the systems weren’t affected to such a degree,” he said. [Orestes Panagiotou/AMNA]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy