A woman, bottom left, stands on the balcony of a cruise ship which is docked at Athens’ port city of Piraeus, as the sun rises on Monday. The heatwave continues in Greece, with temperatures hovering at 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in several places, but the meteorologists expecting to slight drop from Tuesday. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

