A homage to the avenging mother

The historic Comedie-Francaise returns to the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus with “Hecuba, Not Hecuba,” a hymn to the avenging mother, written and directed by Portugal’s acclaimed Tiago Rodrigues. “My work stems from a love of Greek tragedy; it does not pretend to offer any instruction on how it should be interpreted,” Rodrigues told Kathimerini during rehearsals in France last week, ahead of premiering the play at the Avignon Festival, which he heads, before coming to the stunning theater in the northeastern Peloponnese for two shows on Friday and Saturday. Rodrigues’ take on Euripides’ tragedy is the story of an actress rehearsing for the role of the ancient heroine, while defending her autistic son from abuse. [Christophe Raunaud de Lage/Comedie Francaise]

