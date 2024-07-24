IMAGES

After the heat, the storm

After the heat, the storm

A canal overflows in Alexandroupoli following strong showers in the northern port city and other parts of the country Tuesday. After a heatwave that dragged on for more than 10 days with temperatures in the high-30s and low-40s Celsius range, Greece is in for some relief but also for some very unsettled weather in the coming days, with meteorologists forecasting more thunderstorms and downpours. The national weather service, EMY, sees scattered storms and sporadic showers in many parts of continental Greece, including Athens and Thessaloniki, and in the Peloponnese on Wednesday and Thursday. In the islands, however, the weather will be pretty much perfect, with seasonal temperatures in the mid-30s, a light smattering of clouds here and there, and moderate winds of up to force 5. [ΑΜΝΑ]

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Heatwave expected to ease off Tuesday
IMAGES

Heatwave expected to ease off Tuesday

Some relief from the heat coming
IMAGES

Some relief from the heat coming

Heatwave isn’t going anywhere yet
IMAGES

Heatwave isn’t going anywhere yet

Greek authorities warn of weeklong heat wave
IMAGES

Greek authorities warn of weeklong heat wave

Lightning strikes more than 12,000 times
IMAGES

Lightning strikes more than 12,000 times

Tourists brave the heat on a quiet Athens day
IMAGES

Tourists brave the heat on a quiet Athens day