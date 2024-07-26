Siblings sailing for Olympic glory

Brother and sister duo Odysseas Spanakis (front) and Ariadne Spanaki of Greece are shown during dinghy training at the Marseille Marina in the southern French port city, on Thursday, a day before the official inauguration of the Paris Games. The dinghy (or 470, from the legth of the boat in centimeters) competition starts Sunday. Odysseas, 21, has won silver and gold in successive World Under-17 championships, in 2018 and 2019, and in the men’s 420, but it is Ariadne, 23, that has Olympic experience, having competed in the women’s 470 at the Tokyo Games, where, paired with former gold medalist Aimilia Tsoulfa, she finished 15th.

