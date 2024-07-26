Mitsotakis in Paris for Olympics opening ceremony

Thomas Bach, left, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), left, and his wife Claudia Bach, right, Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki before a gala dinner hosted by the IOC and the French Presidency at the Louvre Museum, at the Paris Olympic games, Thursday, in Paris. The Greek premier is set to attend Friday’s extravagant opening ceremony through the heart of Paris. However, an attack by vandals targeting France’s high-speed TGV rail network exposed security risks at a time of geopolitical friction. [AP]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy