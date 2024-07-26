Mitsotakis in Paris for Olympics opening ceremony
Thomas Bach, left, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), left, and his wife Claudia Bach, right, Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki before a gala dinner hosted by the IOC and the French Presidency at the Louvre Museum, at the Paris Olympic games, Thursday, in Paris. The Greek premier is set to attend Friday’s extravagant opening ceremony through the heart of Paris. However, an attack by vandals targeting France’s high-speed TGV rail network exposed security risks at a time of geopolitical friction. [AP]