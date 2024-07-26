IMAGES

Mitsotakis in Paris for Olympics opening ceremony

Mitsotakis in Paris for Olympics opening ceremony

Thomas Bach, left, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), left, and his wife Claudia Bach, right, Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki before a gala dinner hosted by the IOC and the French Presidency at the Louvre Museum, at the Paris Olympic games, Thursday, in Paris. The Greek premier is set to attend Friday’s extravagant opening ceremony through the heart of Paris. However, an attack by vandals targeting France’s high-speed TGV rail network exposed security risks at a time of geopolitical friction. [AP]

Olympics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Siblings sailing for Olympic glory
IMAGES

Siblings sailing for Olympic glory

Greece face Slovenia in semifinal showdown
IMAGES

Greece face Slovenia in semifinal showdown

The golden Olympian cast in bronze
IMAGES

The golden Olympian cast in bronze

Belem towed through Corinth Canal
IMAGES

Belem towed through Corinth Canal

Historic Olympic torches on display in Ancient Olympia
IMAGES

Historic Olympic torches on display in Ancient Olympia

Athens games promote Paris Olympics
IMAGES

Athens games promote Paris Olympics