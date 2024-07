Manon Apithy-Brunet of France celebrates beside Theodora Gkountoura of Greece after winning their women’s sabre individual quarterfinal match on Monday. On Tuesday, the Greek team filed an official complaint with the international federation regarding the event. “Theodora was subjected to decisions that we believe were biased and incompatible with the regulations governing the sport,” said the Greek fencing team. [Reuters]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy