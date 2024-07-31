IMAGES

Evia reeling from this year’s largest fire

A barren landscape near the village of Petries on the island of Evia on Tuesday. At least 1,000 hectares were burnt in southern Evia by the devastating fire that started on Monday and was brought under control on Tuesday, after an extensive and exhausting effort involving numerous ground and air forces. The Fire Service said it was one of the most challenging and dangerous fires this summer. Firefighting forces remained in the area dealing with several scattered outbreaks; however, there was no longer a single active front. [AMNA]

Environment Fire

