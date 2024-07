Greek swimmer Georgia Damasioti reacts after her heat in the women’s 200-meter butterfly at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, on Wednesday. The 21-year-old finished 5th in the third preliminary heat with a time of 2:09.55, breaking her own Greek national record of 2:09.74 set in 2023. She advanced to the semifinals with the 13th best time among the qualifiers. [Matthias Schrader/AP]

