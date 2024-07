Petros Gkaidatzis and Antonios Papakonstantinou react after the men’s lightweight double sculls semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Wednesday in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. The Greek duo advanced to the final with the second-best time of 6:23.36 in the second semifinal heat and will be competing for a medal for Greek rowing. [Lindsey Wasson/AP]

