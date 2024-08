Panagiotis Gionis of Greece looks dejected after losing his round of 32 match to Kanak Jha of the United States in the men’s singles table tennis tournament at the South Paris Arena 4 on Wednesday during the Paris 2024 Olympics. In his sixth Olympiad, the 44-year-old Greek champion was defeated 4-2 and has been eliminated from the tournament. [Reuters]

