Photo exhibition revisits first excavations on Delos

An exhibition at the Archaeological Museum of Mykonos commemorates 150 years of research by the French School of Athens on the sacred island of Delos, which began systematically in 1873. The exhibition showcases photos and rare archival materials, capturing the life of the archaeologists and workers who inhabited the site for long or short periods of time. The excavation on Delos and the transformation of the island into an archaeological site open to the public led to the organization of regular connections between Mykonos and Delos. This was certainly not the case when the fieldwork began. The exhibition, titled “Delos – Rhenia – Mykonos: Images from 150 years of Archaeological Research,” will run until December. [Archive of Ecole Francaise D’Athenes]

