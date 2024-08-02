IMAGES

Photo exhibition revisits first excavations on Delos

Photo exhibition revisits first excavations on Delos

An exhibition at the Archaeological Museum of Mykonos commemorates 150 years of research by the French School of Athens on the sacred island of Delos, which began systematically in 1873. The exhibition showcases photos and rare archival materials, capturing the life of the archaeologists and workers who inhabited the site for long or short periods of time. The excavation on Delos and the transformation of the island into an archaeological site open to the public led to the organization of regular connections between Mykonos and Delos. This was certainly not the case when the fieldwork began. The exhibition, titled “Delos – Rhenia – Mykonos: Images from 150 years of Archaeological Research,” will run until December. [Archive of Ecole Francaise D’Athenes]

Archaeology Photography Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
President visits ‘A day that changed the world’ exhibition
IMAGES

President visits ‘A day that changed the world’ exhibition

The unseen Acropolis Museum
IMAGES

The unseen Acropolis Museum

The griffin who wanted to be a lion
IMAGES

The griffin who wanted to be a lion

Restoration of the Ancient Theater of Delphi on track
IMAGES

Restoration of the Ancient Theater of Delphi on track

Splendid frescoes inspired by Trojan War discovered in Pompeii
IMAGES

Splendid frescoes inspired by Trojan War discovered in Pompeii

Searching for Zeus’ abode on island peak
IMAGES

Searching for Zeus’ abode on island peak